JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

