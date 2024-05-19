John P. Zimmer Sells 8,834 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $176,768.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,102.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.66. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CMT
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Core Molding Technologies
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.