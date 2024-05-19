John P. Zimmer Sells 8,834 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Zimmer sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $176,768.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,102.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.66. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

