Jonathan Mark Mewett Acquires 50,000 Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Mark Mewett purchased 50,000 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($50,238.63).

Vertu Motors Stock Performance

LON:VTU opened at GBX 79.20 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. Vertu Motors plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.02 ($1.11). The firm has a market cap of £267.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,131.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.95.

Vertu Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.85. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

