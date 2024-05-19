JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 627,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

