JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,687,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,845,000 after buying an additional 149,469 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 24,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 613,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,899,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $205.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

