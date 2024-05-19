JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $282,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.05. The stock has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

