JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,687,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,845,000 after acquiring an additional 149,469 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 24,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 613,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $205.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

