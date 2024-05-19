Jump Financial LLC Acquires 811 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 108.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $661.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $633.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.01.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.