Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 154,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Autolus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. EWA LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $4.39 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). On average, analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

