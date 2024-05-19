Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth $131,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth $134,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Stock Up 9.2 %

Enovix stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Enovix Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

