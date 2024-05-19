Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 32,084 Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STVN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,195,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after acquiring an additional 794,391 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 588,757 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 559,070 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,405,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €34.29 ($36.87).

NYSE STVN opened at €20.71 ($22.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is €27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.62. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €20.01 ($21.52) and a 12 month high of €36.30 ($39.03).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

