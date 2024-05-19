Jump Financial LLC Cuts Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,588 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Unum Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 416,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,095 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

