Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,721 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,536 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 4,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HP by 145.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,742 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 104.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $112,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,530 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $54,302,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

HP Stock Up 0.4 %

HP stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

