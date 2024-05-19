Jump Financial LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 542.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $4,021,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,961,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.7 %

WING stock opened at $386.28 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.51.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,305. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.39.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

