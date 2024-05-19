Jump Financial LLC Invests $862,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,420,000 after purchasing an additional 110,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after buying an additional 3,994,578 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after buying an additional 736,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,657,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after buying an additional 71,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

