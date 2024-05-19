Jump Financial LLC Makes New $951,000 Investment in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $273,825.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $273,825.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,065.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,109 shares of company stock worth $709,929. 54.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 179.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.78%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

