Jump Financial LLC Purchases 125,028 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 568.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,028 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after purchasing an additional 177,961 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $8,866,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,401,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 435,883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in GoodRx by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,349,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,669,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDRX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

