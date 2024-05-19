Jump Financial LLC Sells 29,581 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,581 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CubeSmart by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 130,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 82,794 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 93,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,842,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.36 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

