Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CFO Sells $517,050.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after buying an additional 2,804,509 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,494,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,944,000 after buying an additional 923,680 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 859.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after buying an additional 749,641 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

