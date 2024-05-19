K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$9.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$9.00.

KNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.05.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$1,309,227.50. In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$1,309,227.50. Also, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$768,910.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,330.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

