K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
K92 Mining Stock Up 3.6 %
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. K92 Mining had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of C$102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.2058658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
K92 Mining Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
