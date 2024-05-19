Kanzhun (BZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Kanzhun has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect Kanzhun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kanzhun Trading Up 0.2 %
BZ opened at $22.17 on Friday. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on BZ
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kanzhun
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.