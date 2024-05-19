Kanzhun (BZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Kanzhun has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect Kanzhun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BZ opened at $22.17 on Friday. Kanzhun has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

