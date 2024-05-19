Karen E. Gowland Purchases 300 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $183.13 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $191.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PKG shares. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.