Karen Lynne Martin Buys 8,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,514.40.

Real Matters stock opened at C$5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.44 million, a PE ratio of -59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.94. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.43 and a 12 month high of C$7.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.43.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

