Keith Rupert Murdoch Sells 13,176 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FOX stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.82. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,598,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of FOX by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,052,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,383 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of FOX by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 696,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $10,366,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

