Ken Gilmartin Purchases 3,522 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £6,691.80 ($8,404.67).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Ken Gilmartin bought 278,178 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £358,849.62 ($450,702.86).

John Wood Group Stock Performance

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,236.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 117.67 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 211.80 ($2.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

