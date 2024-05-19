Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$808,140.32 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,200 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.41, for a total transaction of C$808,140.32.

J. Ian Giffen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, J. Ian Giffen sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.14, for a total value of C$770,691.50.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

TSE:KXS opened at C$156.22 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$129.13 and a 1 year high of C$191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$150.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$151.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$152.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.36 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.9035879 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.44.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

