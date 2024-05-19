Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$808,140.32 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,200 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.41, for a total transaction of C$808,140.32.
J. Ian Giffen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, J. Ian Giffen sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.14, for a total value of C$770,691.50.
Kinaxis Stock Performance
TSE:KXS opened at C$156.22 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$129.13 and a 1 year high of C$191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$150.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$151.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.44.
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
