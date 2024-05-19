Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.67

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 107197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kinetik Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.81.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.95%.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock valued at $442,051,135 in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinetik by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinetik by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kinetik by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinetik by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

