Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as €6.26 ($6.73) and last traded at €6.35 ($6.83). Approximately 93,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.38 ($6.86).

The company has a market capitalization of $646.38 million, a PE ratio of -648.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86.

Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

