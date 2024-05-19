KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,763,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $134.40 and a 1 year high of $205.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.84 and a 200-day moving average of $176.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

