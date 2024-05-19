Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2,318.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 65.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 161.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

