Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at HC Wainwright

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.40) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Korro Bio Stock Up 6.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Korro Bio

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $97.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.99.

In other Korro Bio news, major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas purchased 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,144. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $53,648,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $4,352,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $13,269,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,185,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

