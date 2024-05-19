Kristina M. Johnson Buys 400 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.92 per share, with a total value of $32,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:MTX opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $84.54. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Minerals Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 374.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.