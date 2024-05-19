Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Kroger by 93.5% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Kroger by 43.6% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Kroger by 293.6% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

