Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -330.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 57,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

