Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.12

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Kunlun Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.3455 dividend. This is a boost from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.