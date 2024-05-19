Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.94.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Kura Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

