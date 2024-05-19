Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $111.67 and last traded at $112.16. 19,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 121,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRUS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

