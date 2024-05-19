Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells $421,660.00 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LH opened at $210.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,033,000 after acquiring an additional 424,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,755 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after buying an additional 483,878 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,563,000 after buying an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,522,000 after buying an additional 1,108,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

