Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $957.95.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $912.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $933.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $841.54. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $559.41 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

In other Lam Research news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

