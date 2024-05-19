Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 675.40 ($8.48).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 672 ($8.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.51, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 647.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 651.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16).

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £684.40 ($859.58) per share, with a total value of £15,056.80 ($18,910.83). Insiders acquired 69 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

