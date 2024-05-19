Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

LTRX opened at $4.01 on Friday. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $150.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason Cohenour bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at $123,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in Lantronix by 13.9% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,138,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 138,682 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

