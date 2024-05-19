Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 5,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 27,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

