Lifesci Capital Comments on Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNYA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

In related news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,078.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,019.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

