LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of LKQ worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LKQ by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 28.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of LKQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $44.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

