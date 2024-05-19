LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of LL Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

LL Flooring Price Performance

NYSE:LL opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 14.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LL Flooring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

