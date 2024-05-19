LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMFA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. LM Funding America has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.53. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Analysts anticipate that LM Funding America will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.