Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at 12.000-12.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $12.00 to $12.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of LOW opened at $231.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.05. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.
Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.