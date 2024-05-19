Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lucid Diagnostics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.48. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 901.79% and a negative net margin of 1,576.60%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

