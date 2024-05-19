Macy’s (M) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Macy’s to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Macy’s stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.49%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $307,729.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,259,853.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

